Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,375 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 75.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.