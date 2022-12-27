Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

