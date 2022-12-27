Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,050 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SI-BONE worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 395,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after acquiring an additional 921,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SI-BONE to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $45,792.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,536.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $104,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,137.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $45,792.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,536.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,966 shares of company stock worth $278,984 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

