Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,554 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $565,610,000 after buying an additional 2,540,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $307,708,000 after acquiring an additional 233,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

