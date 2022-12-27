First Financial Corp IN Grows Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,520 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE SU opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

