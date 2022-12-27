Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $1,590,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $204,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 41.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $992,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

