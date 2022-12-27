First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,659,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 296,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,012,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $154.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.61 and its 200 day moving average is $153.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

