Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 462 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $367.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.