Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,042 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,109,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $191,424,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 944.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 129,626 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,389,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,519,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,641.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 50,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 47,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.28. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $109.44.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

