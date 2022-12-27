Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,890 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67.

