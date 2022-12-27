iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $174.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

