Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $10.08 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Mosaic worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $2,911,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 0.9 %

Mosaic stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.