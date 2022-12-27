Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 114,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 35,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJR opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.14.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.