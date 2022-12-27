Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after purchasing an additional 389,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.84.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

