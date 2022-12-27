First PREMIER Bank Sells 167 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,897,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 322.4% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,637 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $248.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

