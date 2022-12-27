Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $288,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

