Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 175.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 328.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 95.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

MRTN stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.89. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $23.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MRTN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

