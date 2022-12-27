302 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 1,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,394.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,356.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,313.55. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $982.60 and a 52 week high of $1,435.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter.

WTM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

