Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $181.22 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies



FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

