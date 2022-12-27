Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 374,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

