Ellsworth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,430.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,454.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,268.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,209 shares of company stock valued at $81,343,400 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

