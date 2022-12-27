Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $899.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $505.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

