Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 716,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after purchasing an additional 603,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 145,392 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 147.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 70,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTSI stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. The company has a market cap of $562.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

