Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,686 Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $656.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.55.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.