Ellsworth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $205,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $417,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 17.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $553,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,718 shares of company stock worth $1,653,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

