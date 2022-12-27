Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 1,272 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.