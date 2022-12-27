Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $384,000 in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,774 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 432,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 173,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $27.63.
Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)
