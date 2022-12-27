Ellsworth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Esquire Financial worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $153,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,478.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ESQ opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESQ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Esquire Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.