Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $346,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 5.8 %

GCBC opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $556.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.28. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $79.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 37.97%.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.