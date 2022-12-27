Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $346,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 5.8 %
Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 37.97%.
Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.
Greene County Bancorp Company Profile
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greene County Bancorp (GCBC)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.