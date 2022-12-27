Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 545 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 155.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

NYSE KMX opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $130.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

