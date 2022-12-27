Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,391,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 89,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 65,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Unitil Profile

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

