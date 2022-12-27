Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after acquiring an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,929,000 after purchasing an additional 554,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

