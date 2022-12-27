Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.