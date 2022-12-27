Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
