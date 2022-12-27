Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 264,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 185,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 892,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.