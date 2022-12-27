Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

About British American Tobacco

Shares of BTI stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

