Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 1,516 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

LNT opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

About Alliant Energy



Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

