Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

