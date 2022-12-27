Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 202,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

