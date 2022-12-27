Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $675,103,000 after buying an additional 122,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.10.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

