PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

