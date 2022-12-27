Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $412.12 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

