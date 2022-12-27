Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 214.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 497,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,218,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,019,000 after acquiring an additional 226,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 297,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 111,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYLD opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.