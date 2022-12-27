FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 524 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,979 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Citigroup cut their target price on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $86.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

