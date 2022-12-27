FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,395 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,781,000 after buying an additional 297,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

