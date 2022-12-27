PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

