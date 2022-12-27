Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,638,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,007,748 shares during the quarter. NU makes up 3.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.27% of NU worth $55,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

NU Stock Up 0.8 %

NU Profile

NU stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.