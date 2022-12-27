Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $7.78 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,505 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Coupa Software worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,679,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $89,821,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,218,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Shares of COUP opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $166.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,566.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

