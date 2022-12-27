Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $11,198,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

NFLX opened at $294.97 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

