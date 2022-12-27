FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,662 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,119,000 after buying an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP increased its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,264,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

