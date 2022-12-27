Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Humana comprises 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Stock Performance

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $513.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.